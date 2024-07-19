Persistent Systems share price tanks over 7%, L&T Technology Services shares flat after Q1 results

  • Persistent Systems’ net profit in Q1FY25 was down 2.8% at 306.4 crore from 315.3 crore in the previous quarter, while L&T Technology Services reported a net profit of 313.6 crore in the first quarter of FY25, registering a decline of 8% QOQ.

Ankit Gohel
Published19 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Persistent Systems share price tanks over 7%, L&T Technology Services shares flat after Q1 results
Persistent Systems share price tanks over 7%, L&T Technology Services shares flat after Q1 results

Persistent Systems share price plunged over 7%, while L&T Technology Services share price was flat in early trade on Friday after the IT services companies reported their Q1 results.

Both the Tier-II IT players announced their Q1 results on Thursday, July 18, along with IT major Infosys.

Persistent Systems’ net profit in Q1FY25 was down 2.8% at 306.4 crore from 315.3 crore in the previous quarter. The company’s revenue rose 5.7% to 2,737 crore from 2,590.5 crore, sequentially.

Growth was again led by the healthcare sector, which was up 16.5% QoQ. Hi-Tech declined 0.5% QoQ, while BFSI grew 5.9% QoQ. In terms of regional performance, North America and Europe grew 6.4% and 5.6% sequentially, while APAC was stable at 0.3% QoQ.

EBIT rose 2.5% to 383.8 crore from 374.4 crore, while EBIT margin improved by 50 bps to 14% from 14.5%, QoQ.

Also Read | Persistent Q1 Results: Net profit rises 33.94%, revenue rises 17.92% for Q1FY25

Persistent Systems’ Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Kalra said that the company has pivoted to an AI-led, Platform-driven services approach, deepening its hyperscaler partnerships and is developing a suite of innovative solutions.

The order booking for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024, was at $462.8 million in Total Contract Value (TCV) and at $337.3 million in Annual Contract Value (ACV) terms.

On the other hand, L&T Technology Services reported a net profit of 313.6 crore in the first quarter of FY25, registering a decline of 8% from 340.9 crore in the previous quarter. The company’s revenue in Q1FY25 fell 3% to 2,462 crore from 2,537.5 crore, QoQ. Revenue in dollar terms declined 3.3% to $295 million from $305.1 million sequentially.

EBIT during the June quarter decreased 10.4% to 383.6 crore from 428.2 crore in the March quarter, while EBIT margin contracted by 130 basis points (bps) to 15.6% from 16.9%, QoQ.

The company’s management attributed the weak performance to SWC seasonality and completion of a project in North America.

Also Read | L&T Technology Q1 results: Revenue rises about 7% to ₹ 2,462 crore

“While LTTS maintained FY25 revenue growth guidance of 8–10%, we find it a stretch given a high ask (4–5% CQGR) for the next three quarters. We are cutting FY25E/26E by -5%/-6% on lower growth,” said Nuvama Institutional Equities.

The brokerage firm maintained a ‘Hold’ rating on L&T Technology Services shares and raised the target price to 5,050 per share from 4,970 earlier.

“We remain positive on the LTTS story, as we see its strong fundamentals, impressive clientele and capabilities across segments help it deliver strong earnings growth over next three years. In the near term however, we remain cautious on the entire ERD space, given the likely impact of slowdown/recession in US/EU on the discretionary spend based ERD business,” Nuvama Equities said.

Also Read | Infosys share price jumps 5% on Q1 boost; should you buy, sell or hold?

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal lowered its FY25 EPS (Earnings Per Share) estimate by 4% on account of lower margins, but kept FY26 EPS estimate intact.

“Digitization is boosting spending in ER&D, and LTTS should benefit due to its strong capabilities, multi-vertical presence, and solid wallet share. We expect the company to deliver strong revenue growth over the coming years. We expect industry spending to improve vs. the preceding five years,” Motilal Oswal said.

The brokerage firm retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of 5,950 per share, implying 38x FY25E EPS.

At 9:30 am, L&T Technology Services shares were trading 0.96% lower at 4,798.65 apiece, while Persistent Systems shares were down 5.83% at 4,607.35 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹68,885 Cr

1 of 14Read Full Story
3.15L

2 of 14Read Full Story
48%

3 of 14Read Full Story
₹6.7 T

4 of 14Read Full Story
$240.5 M

5 of 14Read Full Story
$459 M

6 of 14Read Full Story
$3 B

7 of 14Read Full Story
7%

8 of 14Read Full Story
₹588.25 Cr

9 of 14Read Full Story
₹20,000 Cr

10 of 14Read Full Story
7.93 Cr

11 of 14Read Full Story
₹8,943 Cr

12 of 14Read Full Story
10%

13 of 14Read Full Story
20 Yrs

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsPersistent Systems share price tanks over 7%, L&T Technology Services shares flat after Q1 results

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

314.55
09:46 AM | 19 JUL 2024
1.05 (0.33%)

Infosys

1,806.70
09:46 AM | 19 JUL 2024
47.55 (2.7%)

Tata Steel

163.05
09:46 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-3.3 (-1.98%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

141.30
09:46 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-1.15 (-0.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Elecon Engineering Co

699.60
09:35 AM | 19 JUL 2024
59.1 (9.23%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

106.10
09:35 AM | 19 JUL 2024
8.67 (8.9%)

Kalpataru Projects International

1,385.70
09:35 AM | 19 JUL 2024
69.05 (5.24%)

Cyient

1,929.45
09:35 AM | 19 JUL 2024
79.65 (4.31%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.001,173.00
    Chennai
    76,124.001,465.00
    Delhi
    75,533.001,021.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.00-450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue