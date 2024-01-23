Persistent Systems shares jump 10%, touch new all-time high on robust Q3 numbers
Persistent Systems' shares surged after the company reported impressive performance for Q3 FY24, with an 8.7% QoQ and 20.2% YoY increase in net profit to ₹286 crore. Revenue also improved by 3.6% QoQ and 15.2% YoY.
Shares of Persistent Systems, a global services and solutions company, spiked sharply in today's trade after delivering impressive performance for the December-ending quarter (Q3 FY24). The company on Saturday (January 20) released its Q3 FY24 performance post-market hours, reporting an 8.7% QoQ and 20.2% YoY jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹286 crore.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started