Persistent Systems shares jump 10%, touch new all-time high on robust Q3 numbers

Shares of Persistent Systems, a global services and solutions company, spiked sharply in today's trade after delivering impressive performance for the December-ending quarter (Q3 FY24). The company on Saturday (January 20) released its Q3 FY24 performance post-market hours, reporting an 8.7% QoQ and 20.2% YoY jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹286 crore.

In the same period last year and in the preceding quarter (Q2FY24), the company posted a net profit of ₹238 crore and ₹263 crore, respectively. It reported a 3.6% QoQ and 15.2% YoY improvement in its consolidated revenue, reaching ₹2,498 crore in Q3 FY24. The revenue in dollar terms also improved by 3% QoQ and 13.7% YoY, respectively.

Revenue growth during the quarter was led by the Healthcare and Life Sciences vertical (+16% QoQ), followed by Hitech (+0.1% QoQ), while BFSI declined (-0.7% QoQ) due to furloughs.

The company's EBITDA came in at ₹442 crore, an increase of 9.1% QoQ and 10%, respectively. The order booking for the quarter ending on December 31, 2023, reached $521.4 million in total contract value (TCV) and $392.1 million in annual contract value (ACV) terms.

The company highlighted a higher quantum of renewals in December, due to which TCV came in strong at $521.4 million, and this was also the company's first-ever quarter with TCV bookings surpassing the $500 million mark.

In response to the company's strong performance, the stock opened today's session with a gap up at ₹8,239 apiece as compared to the previous close of ₹7,921 apiece. It further jumped during the early trade to record a new lifetime high of ₹8,716 apiece, up by 10%.

Meanwhile, the Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of ₹32 per share on the face value of ₹10 each for the financial year 2023-2024. In addition, the Board has also approved splitting the value of shares in the ratio of 2 to 1.

This means that the current equity share, which holds a face value of ₹10 each, will undergo a split, resulting in two equity shares, each now having a face value of ₹5.

Brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities maintains its positive outlook on the company's post-Q3 numbers. The brokerage expects the company to outperform its peers, given its strong positioning in the digital transformational space, significant margin levers, and the sweet spot that it is in ($1 billion revenue range).

"Valuation (at 35x FY26E PE) might appear expensive—but is justified in our opinion given the company’s strong growth profile (33% earnings CAGR over FY24–26E)," said the brokerage.

The brokerage has a 12-month target price of ₹9,050 apiece for the stock, which suggests an upside potential of 10% from the stock's current market price of ₹8,215 apiece.

At 11:30 am, the stock was trading with a gain of 3.70% at ₹8,215 apiece.

