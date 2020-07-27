Persistent Systems shares jump 18% on strong Q1 performance

Mumbai: Shares of Persistent Systems surged 18.35% after the company's consolidated net profit rose 7.38% sequentially to ₹90 crore for the quarter ended 30 June.

At 12:03 pm, Persistent Systems stock was at ₹872.25, up 12.82% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex lost 0.44% to 37962.97.

Revenue from operations increased 7% quarter on quarter.to ₹991.39 crore in Q1. Tax expenses for the quarter jumped 17.67% to ₹43.07 crore.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal said, "Revenue growth was way ahead of expectations, up 3.1% QoQ in dollar revenue. While the beat was substantial, quality of growth too was robust at multiple levels, Services’ growth was stronger than expectations at +1.8% QoQ, IP led revenue growth was a robust 10% QoQ. Across geographies, both the core markets the Americas up 3.4% QoQ and Europe 20% QoQ delivered strong performance. Persistent remains our top buy in the small-cap IT space."

The brokerage has a buy rating on the stock.

Ebitda grew 14.7% quarter-on-quarter and surged 21.8% year-on-year to ₹146.43 crore in Q1. In dollar terms, revenue rose 3.1% q-o-q and 9.5% y-o-y to $131.02 million during the quarter.

Christopher O'Connor, chief executive officer (CEO) and executive director of Persistent Systems, has said, "In this quarter of the pandemic Persistent achieved 3.1% growth, cumulatively achieved by both business units. Client curiosity on digital solutions has never been higher, which enabled us to share our solutions broadly. The growth came on top of improved business operations."

Persistent Systems is a global solutions company delivering digital business acceleration, enterprise modernization and digital product engineering for businesses across all industries and geographies.

