Persistent Systems shares jump 18% on strong Q1 performance

Analysts at Motilal Oswal said, "Revenue growth was way ahead of expectations, up 3.1% QoQ in dollar revenue. While the beat was substantial, quality of growth too was robust at multiple levels, Services’ growth was stronger than expectations at +1.8% QoQ, IP led revenue growth was a robust 10% QoQ. Across geographies, both the core markets the Americas up 3.4% QoQ and Europe 20% QoQ delivered strong performance. Persistent remains our top buy in the small-cap IT space."