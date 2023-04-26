Persistent Systems: Should you buy this mid-cap IT stock after Q4? Here's what brokerages say4 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 11:23 AM IST
Even though Persisten Systems reported an in line quarterly numbers, brokerages are not upbeat about the stock. Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a neutral view on Persistent Systems while Nirmal Bang has a 'sell' call on the stock.
Shares of Persistent Systems traded with gains after initial hiccups on BSE on April 26, a day after the company reported its previous fiscal's March quarter earnings which was broadly in line with Street estimates.
