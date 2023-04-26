Shares of Persistent Systems traded with gains after initial hiccups on BSE on April 26, a day after the company reported its previous fiscal's March quarter earnings which was broadly in line with Street estimates.

The stock opened nearly a per cent lower at ₹4,429.95 against the previous close of 4,472.10 and extended losses to almost 3 per cent. However, it recovered smartly and rose over a per cent, trading at ₹4,510 around 11:20 am.

The company posted its March quarter earnings (Q4FY23) during market hours on April 25. The stock closed with a gain of 0.70 per cent on the same day.

The mid-cap IT firm reported a consolidated net profit of ₹251.5 crore in Q4FY23, up 5.7 per cent sequentially from ₹237.9 crore. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company's net profit increased by 35 per cent.

The consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended March stood at ₹2,254.5 crore, up 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from ₹2,169.4 crore.

What do brokerages say?

Brokerage firms have mixed views on Persistent Systems while they remain cautious about the IT sector. Some of them highlighted that the current market price of the stock leaves little room for further upside even as the March quarter numbers of the firm were broadly in line with expectations.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a neutral view on Persistent Systems with a target price of ₹4,870.

The brokerage is positive about the stock but sees limited upside due to its rich valuation.

"The stock is trading at a fair valuation of 24 times our FY25E EPS, leaving little room for further upside despite the strong growth delivery. Hence, Persistent Systems' valuation appropriately factors in favourable growth along with the adverse demand environment in our opinion. We maintain our neutral rating as we see limited upside from current levels," said Motilal Oswal.

Motilal said Persistent Systems’ Q4FY23 topline performance was positive.

"We view Persistent Systems’ Q4FY23 topline performance as positive, especially as the weak macro environment has resulted in cutbacks in discretionary spending. While this impacted growth adversely at a key Hyperscaler account (down $3m QoQ), a rebound in its top account (up 30.5 per cent QoQ) – post-declining for four quarters – more than offset the impact," said Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage firm believes strong topline growth should be complemented by operating leverage, partially tempered by higher third-party software components in new deals.

"Strong fresher additions and improving metrics would help it improve its EBITDA margin to 19.2 per cent in FY25 from 18.2 per cent in FY23, which will lead to an FY23-25 PAT CAGR of 23 per cent," Motilal Oswal said.

"We raise our FY24 and FY25 EPS estimates by nearly 5-6 per cent on strong performance. We value the stock at 26 times FY25E EPS," said the brokerage firm.

Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang has a 'sell' call on the stock with a target price of ₹3,020, citing Persistent Systems’ Q4FY23 QoQ CC revenue growth of 3.5 per cent and its 15.4 per cent EBIT margin were a tad weaker than its estimates. However, they still look decent in the context of the not-so-great numbers of some of its larger peers who had reported earlier.

"Post Q4FY23, we have raised our EPS estimates for FY25-FY26 by nearly 5 per cent on the back of both higher revenue and margin assumptions. But we maintain our ‘sell’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹3,020 (17.4 times FY25E EPS; unchanged multiple, 10 per cent discount to the multiple for our industry benchmark TCS)," said Nirmal Bang.

The brokerage firm said Persistent Systems' revenue growth in FY24 will be determined by the retention rate of revenue clocked in FY23, the extent of slippage and the conversion of new ACV.

"In the macro environment that we are in, we believe there is likely to be a negative bias to all these parameters and hence we are building in nearly 14 per cent growth in FY24 (raised from about 13 per cent earlier)," said Nirmal Bang.

Nirmal Bang is cautious on the entire IT pack due to the prevailing macroeconomic conditions and it believes tier-I IT companies are better placed to withstand the headwinds.

"We fear that tier-2 IT set would suffer more because of vendor consolidation, a less diversified revenue mix (client, service line, vertical), which increases vulnerabilities and a larger exposure to non-global 1000 clientele, whose profits are more at risk," Nirmal Bang said.

"We think that tier-1 IT players are better at handling cost optimisation projects compared to the tier-2 IT set. Also, in Horizon 2 and Horizon 3 parts of digital, we think that customers are looking for revolutionary transformation, which tier-1 IT companies with multi-vertical exposure and deeper domain/technology skills are best placed to deliver," said the brokerage firm.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of the brokerage firms. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

