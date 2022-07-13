Foreign private capital still betting on India

In 2021, India saw private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) inflows surge to a record $70 billion, riding on increasing deal-making. “While last year was indeed a record one for the Indian PE/VC industry in terms of both investment and exit activity, the short-term outlook is a bit unclear given the prevailing uncertainty around pace of tightening by the US Fed, commodity prices (especially oil) and fragility of global supply chains. In the medium term, we think the private capital inflows will go up barring some blips here or there," said Vivek Soni, partner and national leader of private equity services at consulting firm EY.