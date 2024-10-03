Markets
Four stocks that could benefit from India's pet food boom
Aditya Raghunath , Deutsche Welle 6 min read 03 Oct 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Summary
- Investing in pet-food stocks seems like a potentially attractive opportunity, given that the industry is fairly recession-resistant.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI : The pet-food market in India is growing at an astonishing pace due to the increase in pet ownership. According to a Statista report, the number of households with pet dogs and cats has risen from 12.85 million in 2014 to more than 25 million in 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less