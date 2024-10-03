Four stocks that could benefit from India's pet food boom

Compare this with the US, where pet spending touched ₹15.43 trillion ($186 billion) in 2023, and we can see that India’s pet market is still in its very nascent stage. Notably, Mars Inc., a company famous for its variety of chocolates, generated over 65% of its sales from pet care in 2023, according to a report from The Economist. Mars is the largest pet-food company in the world. It owns the Royal Canin brand and operates thousands of veterinary clinics.