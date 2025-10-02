What would Peter Lynch buy in India today? Here are three tenbagger bets.

However, the industry is still in its early stages and remains vulnerable to technological and competitive disruptions. Take, for instance, how E2E was corrected by more than 40% in half a month when China announced its sleek and low-cost AI model, DeepSeek. The massive capex from FY25, as well as the recent plans to raise another ₹1,000 crore, can also weigh on E2E’s operating leverage. The company has already slipped back into losses in Q1FY26. Order wins and margin protection here onwards will need to be closely monitored.