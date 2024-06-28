Petro Carbon and Chemicals IPO allotment to be out soon: Here’s how to check allotment status as focus shifts to listing

Petro Carbon and Chemicals IPO: The IPO allotment to be out soon. The issue opened for subscription on Tuesday, June 25, and was available for three days as it closed on Thursday, June 27. The issue that received strong response and was subscribed more than 92 times and is likely to be listed on the NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, July 2, 2024.  The allotment is to be out soon. 

Here's how to check allotment status

Investors can check the allotment status Petro Carbon and Chemicals IPO either by visiting the website of registrars or the NSE.  Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the Petro Carbon and Chemicals IPO. Here's how

Visit the Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd Website at

https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html 

Step 1-  Select any server it may ask you to chose from

Step 2- Move to company Selection and select the company name Petro Carbon and Chemicals in the dropdown window. The company name may appear only once the allotment has been finalised.

Step 3-  Select any one of the options, from the options of the Application number or the Demat Account number, or the PAN ID.

Step 4- Don't forget to enter Captcha whereafter you may press the “Search” button.

Or

In a similar way investors can try on the NSE website and check for allotment status.

Petro Carbon and Chemicals IPO Grey Market premium or GMP

Data from Investorgains.com indicates that the initial public offering (IPO) of Petro Carbon and Chemicals is currently trading at a grey market market premium (GMP) of 90 per share.

As a result, the initial public offering (IPO) equity shares of Petro Carbon and Chemicals are selling for 261 on the black market, which is 52.63% more than the 171 share issuance price.

A "grey market premium" denotes the willingness of investors to part with more money than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

