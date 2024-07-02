Petro Carbon and Chemicals share price lists with a strong 75% premium at ₹300 on the NSE SME

  • Petro Carbon and Chemicals share price listed with a strong 75% premium over the issue price, at 300 on the NSE SME on Tuesday. The issue that had opened for subscription on Tuesday, June 25, had received strong response being subscribed more than 92 times.

Edited By Ujjval Jauhari
Updated 10:24 AM IST
Petro Carbon and Chemicals share price listed with strong 75% premium over the issue price on the NSE SME on Tuesday.

The Petro Carbon and Chemicals IPO that opened for subscription on Tuesday, June 25, had received a strong response and was subscribed more than 92% by closing day on Thursday, 27 June 2024. Not only the subscription repone but the Grey Market Premium than had indicated towards the firm listing expectation by the investors.

Initial public offering (IPO) of Petro Carbon and Chemicals was trading at a grey market market premium (GMP) of 90 per share as per the Investorgains.com data.  The same had meant that the initial public offering (IPO) equity shares of Petro Carbon and Chemicals were selling for 261 in the GREY market, which  was 52.63% more than the 171 share issuance price.

The readiness of investors to part with more money than the issue price is indicated by a "grey market premium".

The Petro Carbon and Chemicals, the ATHA Group company produces calcined petroleum coke (CPC), which is the key products manufactured by the company established in 2007 and serving the carbon sector.

The company uses raw petroleum coke (RPC), often referred to as green petroleum coke, to make calcined petroleum coke, or CPC, which is used in the production of steel, aluminum, and other carbon-based goods.

The IPO objectives by the company are to achieve the benefits of listing the Equity Shares on the Stock Exchanges and carry out the Offer for Sale of up to Equity Shares by the Selling Shareholders.

The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 66.18 lakh shares and is a book built issue valued at around 113.16 crores

The registrar for the Petro Carbon and Chemicals IPO was Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, while the book running lead manager was GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited. Giriraj Stock Broking was the market maker for Petro Carbon and Chemicals IPO.

