Petrochemical stock gains 400% in 3 years, record date fixed for stock split

The shares of Supreme Petrochem Ltd closed today at ₹765.65 apiece on the BSE, down by -0.20% from the previous close of ₹767.15. The stock recorded a total volume of 5,578 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 7,289 shares. The stock price climbed from ₹373.70 on December 12th, 2017, to the current market price, recording a multibagger return of 105.04% over the last five years. The stock price surged during the past three years from ₹145.50 on December 12, 2019, to the current market price, resulting in a multibagger return of 419.53%. The stock has appreciated 4% during the past year, but YTD, it has gained 8.32% of its value so far in 2022.

