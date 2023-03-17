Petrochemical stock surges over 5% as Board declares a massive dividend of ₹802 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 06:40 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹1,545.69 Cr, Styrenix Performance Materials LTD is a small-cap company with operations in the specialty chemical sector.
With a market valuation of ₹1,545.69 Cr, Styrenix Performance Materials LTD is a small-cap company with operations in the specialty chemical sector. Engineering thermoplastics are manufactured, traded, and sold by Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd in India and abroad. The Board of Directors of Styrenix Performance Materials announced a massive dividend of 800% for the fiscal year 2022–2023, which led the company's shares to settle today on a positive note by 5%.
