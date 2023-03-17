Petrochemical stock surges over 5% as Board declares a massive dividend of 80

“This is in continuation to our intimation letter dated March 09. 2023. wherein we had informed about the meeting of the Board of Directors on Thursday, March 16, 3023, to consider the declaration of an interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23. Accordingly, in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today. has considered and declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 80/- (i.e. 800 %) per equity share of ₹10 each. As informed vide our letter dated. March 09, 2023, the record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the interim dividend, is Friday. March 24, 2023," said Styrenix Performance Materials in a stock exchange filing.