Petrol, diesel price cut to marginally hurt marketing earnings of OMCs; JM Financial maintains ‘Sell’ on IOC, HPCL
Fuel price cuts are likely to impact the gross marketing margins (GMM) of OMCs, which analysts see GMM declining to ₹2.2 per liter on diesel and ₹3.5 per liter on petrol, resulting in blended auto-fuel GMM of ₹2.6 per liter.
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced fuel price cuts of ₹2 each in petrol and diesel prices. This price cut comes after the City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies decreased CNG price by ₹2.5 per kg and the Union government cut LPG prices by ₹100 per cylinder.
