Petrol, diesel prices hiked amid Middle East crisis: What does it mean for inflation, India Inc and market investors?

Finally, the suspense on fuel hike has ended as the oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday morning increased the prices of petrol and diesel by ₹3 per litre. The move comes nearly three months into the Middle East war, which has pushed global crude oil higher, and the completion of the state elections.

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India is one of the last economies to raise the fuel prices following shipping disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz. Many brokerages had predicted that the government might undertake a fuel price hike following the assembly polls, as OMCs faced steep losses due to crude oil sailing above the $100 mark since the end of February.

At current crude levels, OMCs were estimated to be losing ₹20 per litre on petrol and close to ₹100 per litre on diesel, said market veteran Sunil Subramaniam. IOC, BPCL, and HPCL were together incurring under-recoveries of ₹1,600–1,700 crore every day by selling below cost, according to him.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why have petrol and diesel prices been increased in India? ⌵ Petrol and diesel prices have been increased by ₹3 per litre due to a rise in global crude oil prices, exacerbated by the Middle East crisis and disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz. Oil marketing companies were facing significant losses selling fuel below cost. 2 How will the fuel price hike impact inflation in India? ⌵ The direct impact on headline inflation is expected to be limited, around 10-15 basis points. However, a diesel price hike can indirectly increase freight and farm input costs, putting mild upward pressure on food inflation over several weeks. 3 What is the impact of the fuel price hike on India Inc? ⌵ Corporations, especially those in transport-heavy sectors, are likely to be impacted more due to higher fuel consumption. This could lead to increased costs in freight, packaging, logistics, and power backup, potentially affecting profit margins. 4 Why did fuel retailers stop daily price revisions before the recent hike? ⌵ State-run fuel retailers stopped daily price revisions in April 2022 to shield consumers from soaring global oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. They incurred heavy losses during that period. 5 How does a diesel price hike affect the broader economy? ⌵ Diesel powers a significant portion of India's transport and logistics network. An increase in diesel prices can raise the cost of transporting goods, eventually affecting the prices of essential items like groceries and vegetables.

Also Read | Why petrol and diesel prices were hiked after a 4-year freeze

India is the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer. Therefore, oil remains one of the biggest macro variables for India, and has a multi-faceted impact on Indian Inc margins, inflation and RBI's rate trajectory.

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Impact on economy and inflation According to experts, the hike is modest enough that its direct inflation impact will be limited. Subramaniam said that the likely impact is in the 10–15 bps range on headline inflation, depending on how second-round effects play through transport and logistics costs.

However, diesel is the more consequential fuel here since it powers goods transport, tractors, and commercial vehicles, he added. "Even a ₹3/litre diesel hike will feed into freight costs and farm input costs, putting mild upward pressure on food inflation — especially vegetables and perishables — over a 4–8 week lag."

India's retail inflation, or Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 3.48% in April 2026 from 3.40% in March, while wholesale price inflation (WPI) surged to 8.3%, a 42-month high, driven by a sharp rise in fuel and energy prices amid elevated global crude oil rates.

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Higher inflation also impacts the RBI's rate cut trajectory. Since February 2025, the RBI has cut the repo rate by a cumulative 125 basis points from 6.5% to 5.25%.

Fuel has a direct impact on inflation and an indirect impact through transport, food distribution, and services. Analysts believe that if the pass-through remains limited, the RBI may look through it. If it becomes broad-based, the rate cycle can stay tighter for longer.

Subramaniam said that the RBI will take note but is unlikely to change its policy trajectory based on this alone. “RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra had already signalled that the central bank will “look through” the increase in oil prices if the shock from the West Asia conflict becomes deep-seated, and that further action will be data-dependent,” he noted.

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Impact on stock market investors Given the smaller magnitude of the fuel price hike, analysts believe the impact on retail investors will likely be contained, as it might not yet dent their purchasing power.

Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVaaset, highlighted that the first cut normally comes from non-essential categories: eating out, apparel, electronics upgrades, leisure travel and entry-level durables. He said that while that does not automatically mean an economic slowdown, it can narrow the consumption recovery and make earnings more uneven. "For the market, the key risk is earnings breadth."

G Chokkalingam, founder at Equionomics Research, said that at the current juncture, the hike is not meaningful enough to deter investments. "Fuel expenses may go up by 3–4%, but on a monthly household budget, that increase is unlikely to alter equity investments in a meaningful way."

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He added that as far as the overall market is concerned, it may actually view this positively because it reduces the fiscal burden on the government.

Impact on India Inc Corporations, however, are likely to be impacted more because companies consume fuel at a much larger scale.

For now, the pressure has largely been absorbed by oil marketing companies, but if higher crude and product costs are passed on to consumers, margin pressure will surface quickly in transport-heavy, commodity-using and low-pricing-power businesses, according to Dasani of INVasset. The first impact will be on freight, packaging, logistics, power backup and working-capital costs, he added.

From a sectoral perspective, if fuel inflation stays persistent, leadership could shift away from consumption-heavy sectors toward energy, power, banks and businesses with clearer cash flows, he added.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More ✕ Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.

At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.

Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.

Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.