Crude shock! Petrol, diesel prices may rise by ₹25-28 per litre after elections, says Kotak Institutional Equities

The Indian retail consumers have so far been shielded from the crude oil price spike as the government has kept the petrol and diesel prices unchanged. But, according to Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE), it might change soon.
The brokerage expects a price hike in retail prices of petrol and diesel after the state elections in the absence of a truce in West Asia. Currently, Brent crude oil prices are trading at $104 per barrel as the Strait of Hormuz remains shut following a lack of progress in peace talks between the US and Iran.
The Strait of Hormuz is a critical route, accounting for about 20% of daily global oil supplies and 40% of Indian crude imports.
Iran’s 17 April announcement to allow transits through the Strait of Hormuz led to a sharp correction in oil prices. But the standoff has since worsened. While US President Donald Trump extended a ceasefire between the countries following a request by Pakistani mediators, Iran and the US are still restricting the transit of ships through the Strait.
According to a Reuters report today, 23 April, traffic through the Strait of Hormuz ground to a halt on Thursday after Iran fired on commercial ships and said it had seized at least two vessels — a first in nearly eight weeks of war. KIE said that physical oil markets are likely to remain tight, and a normalisation of flows appears unlikely in the absence of a comprehensive truce.
As a result, the Indian crude basket rose by US$47/bbl in March and US$53/bbl in the first half of April. Despite a 13-15% decline in imports, India’s crude import bill has increased by $190-210 million per day, according to estimates by the brokerage.
While there is a compelling case, retail petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged. Domestic LPG and ATF hikes have also been modest, and the key relief has been a ₹10/litre excise duty cut, but that has only provided partial relief.
According to KIE's calculations, refiners are facing an increased burden of ~ ₹270 billion per month. "Elevated oil prices warrant commensurate retail fuel price increases to contain refiners’ losses and signal demand moderation. However, retail petrol/diesel prices remain unchanged," the brokerage added. Therefore, a price hike is warranted to limit refiners’ losses and signal demand restraint.
Against this backdrop, Kotak believes that the case for a petrol price hike is there, but timing would be crucial.
"We believe after the state elections (last voting on April 29), and if there is no truce in West Asia, the retail prices will be hiked. Based on an Indian basket of US$120/bbl and low fixed margins (US$8/15 per bbl for petrol/diesel), there is a case to raise prices by Rs25-28/litre," it said.
However, political considerations will likely prevail, and actual hikes may be more modest, it added.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.