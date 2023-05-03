Petronet LNG hit 52-week-high as it reports 24% revenue growth in Q4, Board declares dividend

“The Board of Directors of the Company in its above said meeting has also, inter-alia, recommended final dividend of Rs. 3.00 (Rupees three only) per share (on the face value of Rs. 10/- each) on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2022-23. The final dividend is subject to approval of shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting," said Petronet LNG in a stock exchange filing today while declaring its Q4FY23 results.