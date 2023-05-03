Hello User
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Petronet LNG hit 52-week-high as it reports 24% revenue growth in Q4, Board declares dividend

Petronet LNG hit 52-week-high as it reports 24% revenue growth in Q4, Board declares dividend

2 min read . 05:56 PM IST Vipul Das
The shares of Petronet LNG hit a fresh 52-week-high of 242.25 during morning deals and closed on the BSE at 236.75 apiece down by 0.11% from the previous close of 237.00.

During today's closing, Petronet LNG, a large cap company, recorded a market cap of 35,512.50 Cr.

“The Board of Directors of the Company in its above said meeting has also, inter-alia, recommended final dividend of Rs. 3.00 (Rupees three only) per share (on the face value of Rs. 10/- each) on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2022-23. The final dividend is subject to approval of shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting," said Petronet LNG in a stock exchange filing today while declaring its Q4FY23 results.

During Q4FY23, the company recorded revenue from operations of 13,873.93 Cr, up by 24.31% YoY from 11,160.37 Cr during Q4FY22. During FY23, its sales reached 59,899.35 Cr as compared to 43,168.57 Cr during FY22.

The company posted net expenses of 13,210.18 Cr during Q4FY23 as against 10,261.66 Cr during the year-ago quarter, whereas in FY23 its net expenses were 56,140.24 Cr compared to 39,005.66 Cr during FY22.

Petronet LNG said its net profit stood at 618.80 Cr during Q4FY23, down by 21.76% YoY from 790.98 Cr stood in Q4FY22, whereas in FY23 it’s PAT reached 3,325.82 Cr in FY23 as compared to 3,438.12 Cr during FY22.

The EPS of Petronet LNG stood at 4.13 during the quarter under review, down from 5.27 reported in the year-ago quarter.

The shares of Petronet LNG hit a fresh 52-week-high of 242.25 during morning deals and closed on the BSE at 236.75 apiece down by 0.11% from the previous close of 237.00. The stock had touched a 52-week-low of 195.50 on (20/06/2022). During Q4FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 50% and a public stake of 50%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
