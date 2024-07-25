Petronet LNG Share Price Today: Shares of Petronet LNG rallied over six per cent to hit a lifetime record-high mark during intra-day on Thursday, July 25, a day after beating D-Street estimates in the April-June quarter of fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25). India's largest state-owned importer of liquid gas has given 64.35 per cent returns to investors in the last one year, at better industry returns. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the June quarter, Petronet LNG reported a rise of 40 per cent in net profit at ₹1,100 crore, compared to ₹787.33 crore in the corresponding period last year. The LNG major reported a total income of ₹13,592.84 crore for the quarter under review, with a 15.2 per cent increase on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Petronet LNG Q1 Results - Key Metrics The gas major's revenue from operations rose 15 per cent to ₹13,415.13 crore in the June quarter. Petronet LNG managing director & CEO Akshay Kumar Singh said the company processed the highest-ever quarterly volume of 262 trillion British thermal unit (TBTU) in April-June, 14 per cent higher than the year-ago period and 12 per cent more than 234 TBTUs in the preceding quarter.

"During the current quarter ended June 30, 2024, Dahej terminal processed the highest-ever 248 TBTU of LNG as against 219 TBTU during the January-March period and 217 TBTU during the corresponding quarter ended 30 June, 2023, witnessing A growth of 13 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively," said Petronet LNG in a statement.

The mainstay Dahej import facility in Gujarat saw capacity utilisation soar to 109 per cent in the quarter, as against 97 per cent in the preceding quarter and 96 per cent in the year-ago period. The Dahej facility recorded the highest-ever single-day send-out of 3.15 TBTU, equivalent to one full shipload of 1,38,000 cubic meters capacity.

The company achieved higher throughput and robust financial results owing to stable LNG prices, better capacity utilisation of its terminals and efficiency in its operations and import LNG averaged $11.5-12 per million British thermal unit.

Petronet is on track to raise the capacity of the Dahej terminal from 17.5 million tonnes a year to 22.5 million tonnes next year. "The company was able to achieve higher throughput and robust financial results owing to stable LNG prices, better capacity utilization of its terminals and efficiency in its operations," said the gas major.

