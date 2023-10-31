Petronet LNG’s petchem diversification raises concerns; shares slide to 52-week low on rating downgrade, target cut
Petronet LNG's board approved to set up a petrochemicals project of 750 KTPA of PDH & 500 KTPA of PP plant including propane and ethane handling facility at Dahej at an estimated cost of ₹20,685 crore. The project will be commissioned after 4 years.
Petronet LNG share price continued its downward trend on Tuesday, a day after the company’s board approved to diversify into petchem business by setting up a Petrochemicals project at an estimated cost of ₹20,685 crore.
