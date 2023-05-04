Petronet LNG's March quarter earnings appear not to have excited the market as the share price of the large-cap firm dropped over 5 per cent in intraday trade on BSE on May 4, looking on course to extend the losing run into the third consecutive session.

The company released its Q4FY23 scorecard on May 3 after market hours in which it said its Q4FY23 consolidated revenue from operations rose to ₹13,873.93 crore, up by 24.31 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from ₹11,160.37 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company said its net profit for the quarter stood at ₹618.80 crore during Q4FY23, down by 21.77 per cent YoY from ₹790.98 crore.

The March quarter earnings of the company fetched mixed reviews from brokerage firms. There is no consensus view on whether one should buy this stock or sell it.

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities downgraded the stock to a 'sell' from a 'reduce' and cut the target price to ₹200 from ₹215.

Kotak said Petronet’s Q4 EBITDA was 10 per cent below its estimates, driven by 2 per cent lower volume and higher opex.

The brokerage firm cut the volume estimates for Dahej by 4-5 per cent on the likely fast ramp-up of new domestic gas and the Dhamra terminal.

Besides, the brokerage firm said its earnings estimates reduce by 4-10 per cent for FY2024-25E.

"With nearly 20 mmscmd incremental domestic gas, India’s LNG import outlook is weak. Impending Dhamra/Chhara terminals commissioning increases the risk for Dahej. There is a risk that Indian Oil or GAIL could move volumes from Dahej to Dhamra, in our view," Kotak said.

"With increased competitive intensity, we have marginally cut our longer-term volume assumption. Apart from a weak outlook in the core business, Petronet’s large capex plans of nearly ₹20,000 crore (ongoing Dahej expansion ₹3,500 crore, new east coast terminal nearly ₹3,300 crore, new petchem capacity ₹13,000-14,000 crore) remains a worry, in our view," said the brokerage firm.

Kotak said the recent strength on declining spot LNG prices is an opportunity to exit.

On the other hand, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services maintained a 'neutral' call on the stock with a target price of ₹225, valuing the stock at 12 times FY25E EPS of 18.8. As per the brokerage firm, the stock currently trades at 12.5 times FY24E EPS of ₹18.9.

The brokerage firm highlighted that despite near-term improvement in volumes, long-term volume growth prospects remain bleak for the company, due to intensifying competition from upcoming LNG terminals as well as increasing domestic gas supply.

The brokerage firm added that the sustainability of high return ratios also remains a key concern for the company as the ROCE (return on capital employed) for upcoming projects (Dahej expansion, Gopalpur FSRU and PDH-PP plant) is likely to be lower comparatively at 7-18 per cent.

"Petronet LNG not only suffers from the sustainability of its earnings per share (EPS) growth but also from a classic Dutch Disease. The net cash of ₹5,700 crore has become an eye sore for investors as growth opportunities in LNG terminalling have become bleaker and the company is forced to invest in more volatile areas such as gas-based petrochemicals, compressed bio-gas as well as LNG trucking," said Motilal Oswal.

However, some brokerage firms see value in the stock.

Emkay Global Financial Services maintained a buy call on the stock and revised its Mar-25E DCF-based target price by 2 per cent to ₹265.

The brokerage firm raised FY24 and FY25 earnings estimates by 5 per cent and one per cent, respectively, building in higher volumes as well as opex, based on the current run-rate.

Nuvama Wealth Management has maintained a 'hold' call on the stock with a target price of ₹249.

"Given the RasGas contract renewal due by end-23 (currently at the slope of 12.6 per cent), any upward revision could impact Petronet’s long-term volumes. Petronet enjoys a net cash position and strong FCF of ₹1500 crore in FY23. With the cooling in spot LNG prices, we raise FY24E and FY25E EBITDA by 7 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, on volume recovery and lift target price by 6 per cent to ₹249," said the brokerage firm.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of the brokerage firms. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.