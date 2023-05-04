Petronet LNG share price falls over 5% after Q4 numbers; should you buy or sell? Here's what top brokerages say3 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 02:05 PM IST
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities downgraded the stock to a 'sell' from a 'reduce' and cut the target price to ₹200 from ₹215. Emkay Global Financial Services maintained a buy call on the stock and revised its Mar-25E DCF-based target price by 2 per cent to ₹265.
Petronet LNG's March quarter earnings appear not to have excited the market as the share price of the large-cap firm dropped over 5 per cent in intraday trade on BSE on May 4, looking on course to extend the losing run into the third consecutive session.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×