Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Pfaudler Inc to sell GMM Pfaudler stake worth Rs2,278 cr stake in block deal

2 min read . 10:52 PM ISTSwaraj Singh Dhanjal
Pfaudler Inc is selling 1.34 crore shares of the company, representing 29.88% stake in the company at a floor price of Rs1,700 apiece

  • GMM Pfaudler is a technologies, systems and services provider for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, as well as many others.

Pfaudler Inc, a promoter of listed company GMM Pfaudler Ltd, will sell a majority of its stake in the company in a block deal that will fetch the shareholder Rs2,278 crore, as per deal terms seen by Mint.

Pfaudler Inc is selling 1.34 crore shares of the company, representing 29.88% stake in the company at a floor price of Rs1,700 apiece, which is a 11.67% discount to the company's closing price on Thursday.

Pfaudler Inc held a 31.88% stake in the company as of 30 September, as per stock exchange data. Total promoter stake will fall to 26.18% from 56.06% currently. Other promoter shareholders hold a 24.18% stake in the company.

Axis Capital is the sole broker to the block trade.

GMM Pfaudler is a technologies, systems and services provider for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, as well as many others. It designs, manufactures, instals and services corrosion-resistant equipment and complete chemical process systems.

On Thursday, shares of GMM Pfaudler osed trading at Rs1,930.70 apiece, down 1.11%, on the BSE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swaraj Singh Dhanjal

" Based in Mumbai, Swaraj Singh Dhanjal is responsible for Mint’s corporate news coverage. For the past eight years he has been writing on the biggest deals in private equity, venture capital, IPO market and corporate mergers and acquisitions. An engineer and an MBA, he started his journalism career in 2014 with Mint. "
