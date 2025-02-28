Dividend Stocks 2025: Power Finance Corporation Ltd, International Gemmological Institute (India) Limited, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Limited, Panchsheel Organics Ltd share price will remain in focus on Friday as will trade Ex Dividend today

These companies had declared 28 February 2025 as T+1 settlement process record date to determining the list of eligible share holders to receive the dividend payout.

The record date for February 28 as per T+1 settlement process suggests that investors who bought shares of Power Finance, International Gemmological Institute (IGI), Bhatia Communications, Panchsheel Organics a day prior to the record date will see their names listed among the eligible shareholders for dividend payout.

Dividend payout details Power Finance Corporation Ltd at its board meeting on 12 February had announced Declaration of 3rd interim dividend of Rs.3.50/-(Rupees Three Paisa Fifty only) per equity share (i.e. @ 35 %) (Subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of ₹10/- each for the FY 2024-25.

PFC also informed that 28.02.2025 (Friday) shall be reckoned as the Record Date' for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of 3rd Interim Dividend for the FY 2024-25.

The date of payment /dispatch of the aforesaid 3d interim dividend shall be on or before 11.03.2025.as per PFC

International Gemmological Institute (India) Limited- International Gemmological Institute (IGI) on Saturday, February 22, 2025 had approved payment of an interim dividend of ₹ 2.44 (Rupee Two and Forty Four Paise) i.e. (122%) per equity share of ₹ 2/‐ each (Rupees Two Only) for financial year 2024 (i.e., January 01, 2024 to December 31, 2024).

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Limited- The Board of Directors of Bhatia Communications at their meeting held on 14th February, 2025 had declared a 3rd interim dividend of Re.0.01/- (1%) per equity share having face value of Rs. 1/- to the shareholders for the financial year 2024-25. The dividend shall be paid to shareholders within the time prescribed under Companies Act, 2013, said the company

Panchsheel Organics Limited - The company had declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.80 per share on the Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024.

Such dividend will be paid on or before 13th March, 2025 to the Members entitled to receive, as per the company. Panchseel Organics had fixed Friday, 28th February, 2025 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the Members for such Interim Dividend.