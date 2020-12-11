PFC and REC fall 10% as RBI restricts dividend payouts by NBFCs

PFC and REC have a historic dividend payout of ~45%. As per new RBI norms, they will be eligible for a ~25% dividend payout.

In a follow-up to the recent announcements after the MPC meeting, the Reserve Bank of India has issued guidelines regarding the distribution of dividends by NBFCs from FY21 onward. According to a sector report by Emkay Global Financial Services, in the NBFC coverage universe, the dividend payout ratio has remained at an average of around 15-17%, which is well within the RBI’s prescribed norms. "Individually, all the NBFCs under their coverage have kept their dividend payout ratios lower than the RBI’s prescribed norms and hence they expect a negligible impact of the new norms on their coverage universe, except for two companies in the listed space-- PFC and REC," says Emkay's report.

Share price of PFC fell 9.8% from ₹122 on December 9 to ₹110 the next day. The share has recovered a bit since then to ₹114.50, the closing price on Thursday.

Share price of PFC fell 9.8% from ₹122 on December 9 to ₹110 the next day. The share has recovered a bit since then to ₹114.50, the closing price on Thursday.

Share price of REC fell 9% from December 9 to approx ₹125. The share of REC has recovered slightly to ₹131.35, the closing price on Thursday.

"PFC and REC will react negatively to the new rules as both the entities have a historic dividend payout of ~45%. As per new norms, they will be eligible for a ~25% dividend payout. Being high-dividend-yielding NBFCs had been one of the arguments in favour of these entities, which will be negatively affected by the new RBI rules," says the report.

The RBI said the move is intended to bring greater transparency and uniformity in practice, considering the increasing significance of NBFCs in the financial system and their inter-linkage with different segments. According to the report, only two NBFCs are not eligible for dividend distribution for the current year under the new rule-- Mahindra Finance and LIC Housing Finance. LIC Housing Finance, which has been struggling with lower capital adequacy for the last couple of years, fails to attain the first benchmark of minimum 15% capital adequacy and Mahindra Finance (MMFS) fails to comply with net NPA norms (4.7% as on Sep’20 against required 4%), however, stronger recoveries during H2FY21 can allow the company to utilize this exception.