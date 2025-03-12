PFC dividend: Maharatha PSU declares fourth interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share; Details here

Maharatna PSU stock Power Finance Corporation (PFC), on Wednesday, announced fourth interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each for the FY 2024-25.

“Declaration of fourth interim dividend @ Re 3.50 (Rupees Three and paisa only) per equity share (subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of ₹10/- each for the FY 2024-25,” the company said in an exchange filing.

The company further informed that it has set March 19 as the record date for the payment of the fourth interim dividend. “It is to inform that 19.03.2025 (Wednesday) shall be reckoned as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of fourth Interim Dividend for the F.Y. 2024-25,” it added.

Furthermore, the company also announced that board has approved raising funds for the financial year 2025-26 through a range of financial instruments, including bonds and term loans, from both domestic and international markets.

The fundraising will boost PFC’s financial strength, enabling greater support for power sector projects while potentially enhancing its market standing and creating valuable opportunities for stakeholders in energy infrastructure development.

On March 9, PFC said that its board will consider raising of resources and to declare a fourth interim dividend on March 12.

“A meeting of the Board of Directors of Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC) will be held on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, inter-alia to consider the following proposals: 1. Raising of resources i.e. Market Borrowing program for the Financial Year 2025-2026 through issuance of bonds, term loans, Commercial Paper etc. from domestic & international markets. 2. Declaration of 4th Interim Dividend, if any, for FY 2024-25,” PFC said in a regulatory filing on March 9.

PFC dividend history PFC board announced its fourth interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share with a face value of ₹10 each, on Wednesday, March 12 and has set March 19 as the record date for the payment of dividend.

The company previously declared an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per equity share, equivalent to 35% of the face value of ₹10 each. The record date for PFC's dividend was February 28, 2025.

For FY25, PFC has announced a total dividend of ₹12.75, with an estimated dividend yield of around 3.45%.

Additionally, in FY25, PFC declared an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share on November 25, 2024, following an earlier interim dividend of ₹3.25 on August 30, 2024.

On July 26, 2024, PFC announced a final dividend of ₹2.50 per share for the financial year 2023-2024.

PFC share price is trading 1.45 per cent lower on Wednesday's session. At 2:00 pm, the stock was trading at ₹393.60 apiece on NSE.

