PFC dividend: Up 200% in 5 yrs, Maharatna PSU's shares rally 5% in 3 days - Check dividend record date, payment timeline

Power Finance Corporation approved a second interim dividend of 4.10 per share for FY27. Check the record date and payment timeline. 

DIVIDEND
PFC
Sharmila Bhadoria
Published5 Nov 2026, 06:55 PM IST
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Check PFC dividend details. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Check PFC dividend details. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

PFC dividend: Shares of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) ended higher on Thursday, a day after the announcement of the company's second quarter results for the financial year 2026-27. The Maharatna PSU also announced the second interim dividend for FY27.

PFC share price closed 2.36% higher on Thursday, as it extended gains for the third consecutive session.

PFC dividend

PFC’s board of directors considered and approved an interim dividend for FY27. The board has approved a dividend of 4.10 per equity share, with a face value of 10 each.

The board greenlit the “declaration of second interim dividend at Rs.4.10/ per equity share (i.e. 41% of face value)”. The payout will be subject to tax deducted at source (TDS).

PFC dividend record date

Investors must own the PSU stock before the record date to become eligible for the payout. The board has fixed Tuesday, November 17, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout.

“It is to inform that 17.11.2026 (Tuesday) shall be reckoned as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Second Interim Dividend for the FY 2026-27,” read the BSE filing released on Wednesday.

PFC dividend payment timeline

The payout is estimated to be made on or before December 4, 2026. Dividend income of shareholders will be subject to TDS, as per the rates under the Income Tax Act (ITA) in certain cases.

PFC Q2 results

PFC’s net profit declined marginally by 2% on a YoY basis to 7,681.51 crore in the September quarter of FY27, citing higher expenses. The PSU had clocked a profit of 7,834.39 crore "from continuing and discontinued operations" in the second quarter of the preceding 2025-26 financial year.

The company’s total income came in at 29,234.42 crore, marginally higher than 28,901.10 crore in the same period a year ago.

PFC share price trend

The stock closed 2.36% higher at 329.50 per share on BSE with an MCap of 1,08,738.35 crore. The PSU stock has surged nearly 5% over the last three trading sessions. Over the past one week, PFC stock has delivered a 2.87% return. Its share price value has declined 16.85% in one year and 28.56% in two years. But it has delivered a 25.93% return in three years and a 200% return over the last five years.

PFC
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HomeMarketsStock MarketsPFC dividend: Up 200% in 5 yrs, Maharatna PSU's shares rally 5% in 3 days - Check dividend record date, payment timeline
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