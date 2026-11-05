PFC dividend: Up 200% in 5 yrs, Maharatna PSU's shares rally 5% in 3 days - Check dividend record date, payment timeline

PFC dividend: Shares of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) ended higher on Thursday, a day after the announcement of the company's second quarter results for the financial year 2026-27. The Maharatna PSU also announced the second interim dividend for FY27.

PFC share price closed 2.36% higher on Thursday, as it extended gains for the third consecutive session.

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PFC dividend PFC’s board of directors considered and approved an interim dividend for FY27. The board has approved a dividend of ₹4.10 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 each.

The board greenlit the “declaration of second interim dividend at Rs.4.10/ per equity share (i.e. 41% of face value)”. The payout will be subject to tax deducted at source (TDS).

PFC dividend record date Investors must own the PSU stock before the record date to become eligible for the payout. The board has fixed Tuesday, November 17, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout.

“It is to inform that 17.11.2026 (Tuesday) shall be reckoned as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Second Interim Dividend for the FY 2026-27,” read the BSE filing released on Wednesday.

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PFC dividend payment timeline The payout is estimated to be made on or before December 4, 2026. Dividend income of shareholders will be subject to TDS, as per the rates under the Income Tax Act (ITA) in certain cases.

PFC Q2 results PFC’s net profit declined marginally by 2% on a YoY basis to ₹7,681.51 crore in the September quarter of FY27, citing higher expenses. The PSU had clocked a profit of ₹7,834.39 crore "from continuing and discontinued operations" in the second quarter of the preceding 2025-26 financial year.

The company’s total income came in at ₹29,234.42 crore, marginally higher than ₹28,901.10 crore in the same period a year ago.

PFC share price trend The stock closed 2.36% higher at ₹329.50 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹1,08,738.35 crore. The PSU stock has surged nearly 5% over the last three trading sessions. Over the past one week, PFC stock has delivered a 2.87% return. Its share price value has declined 16.85% in one year and 28.56% in two years. But it has delivered a 25.93% return in three years and a 200% return over the last five years.

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