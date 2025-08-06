PFC Q1 net profit rises 21% to ₹4502 crore: Declares dividend; Share price gains

Ujjval Jauhari
Published6 Aug 2025, 03:20 PM IST
PFC Q1 Results

On Wednesday, August 6, the state-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) announced that its consolidated net profit for the April–June period of FY26 increased by 21% year over year to 4,501.5 crore. During the same period last year, the company reported a profit of 3,717.8 crore.

The difference between interest collected and interest spent, or PFC net interest income (NII), increased by 26% to 5,469 crore during the quarter. In the same quarter last year, it was 4,328 crore.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd.'s total revenues from operations at 13,773.42 during the June 2025 quarter grew 15.64 crore compared to 11,910.10 crore in the year-ago quarter.

PFC Dividend Details

Along with the Q1 results, PFC also declared an interim dividend of 3.70 (three rupees and seventy paisa only) per equity share (i.e., 37.00%, subject to deduction · of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares s of 10 each for the FY 2025-26.

PFC dividend record date—Further, PFC said that 18.08.2025 (Monday) shall be reckoned as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the interim dividend for the FY 2025-26.

The date of payment/dispatch of the aforesaid interim dividend shall be on or before 05.09.2025 as per PFC release

PFC share price movement

PFC share price that opened at 415.80 on the BSE on Wednesday, slightly higher than the previous day's closing price of 413.95 , however, continued to trade weak with weakness in the Indian Stock Market. The PFC share price slid to intraday lows of 405.55. However, the stock rebounded post declaration of Q1 results to intraday highs of 419.80

