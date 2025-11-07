PFC Q2 Results: Maharatna PSU's net profit rises 2% YoY to ₹4,462 crore; second interim dividend declared

PFC Q2 Results: Maharatna PSU Power Finance Corporation declared a 2% YoY rise in its standalone net profits for the July-September quarter to 4,462 crore. The company also announced a second interim dividend with its record date.

Updated7 Nov 2025, 03:21 PM IST
Power Finance Corporation (PFC) announced its July to September quarter results on Friday, 7 November 2025.
PFC Q2 Results: Maharatna PSU Power Finance Corporation (PFC) announced its July to September quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 on Friday, 7 November 2025.

The State-owned non-banking financial company (NBFC) posted a 2% rise in its net profit to 4,462 crore in the second quarter, compared to 4,370 crore in the same period a year ago, according to the standalone financial statements.

PFC's interest income rose 13% to 13,472.78 crore in the July to September quarter of the financial year 2025-26, compared year-on-year (YoY) with 11,908.98 crore in the same period a year ago.

Apart from the income from its core lending operations through interest income, the company's total revenue from core operations rose nearly 12% to 14,755.50 crore in the second quarter, compared to 13,206.57 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

PFC dividend details

Along with its Q2 results, Power Finance Corporation's board of directors also announced a 3.65 per share interim dividend on shares with a face value of 10 apiece.

This means that every eligible shareholder will receive a dividend payment of 3.65 for every share they own in the government-owned NBFC firm.

“Declaration of Second Interim dividend @ 3.65/- per equity share (i.e. @ 36.5 %) (Subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of 10/- each for the FY 2025-26,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

People investing in the company will be eligible for the dividend issue up to 24 hours before the mentioned record date for the payment. The company also disclosed that they have fixed the ‘Record Date’ for the dividend payment on Wednesday, 26 November 2025.

PFC share price trend

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) shares closed 1.44% lower at 380.45 after Friday's stock market session, compared to 386 at the previous market close. The company announced its Q2 results and second interim dividend during the afternoon market session on 7 November 2025.

The company's shares have given stock market investors more than 390% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the stock has lost over 18% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have dropped 16.15% in 2025, and are trading 8.05% lower in the last one-month period on the Indian stock market.

PFC shares hit their 52-week high level at 523.65 on 6 December 2024, while their 52-week low level was at 357.25 on 17 February 2025, according to data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at more than 1.25 trillion as of the stock market close on Friday, 7 November 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

