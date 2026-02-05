PFC Q3 results: Maharatna PSU's profit jumps 15% YoY to ₹4,763.33 crore, declares dividend of ₹4

PFC Q3 results: Profit jumped 14.6% YoY to 4,763.33 crore. The company declared a third interim dividend of 4 per share of 10 for FY26. It had earlier paid an interim dividend of 7.35 for FY26.

Nishant Kumar
Updated5 Feb 2026, 02:26 PM IST
PFC Q3 results: Maharatna PSU reported a 15% YoY jump in its profit to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,763.33 crore.
PFC Q3 results: Maharatna PSU reported a 15% YoY jump in its profit to ₹4,763.33 crore.(Pixabay)

PFC Q3 results: Maharatna PSU company Power Finance Corporation (PFC), on Thursday, February 5, reported a 14.6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone profit to 4,763.33 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was 4,154.92 crore.

The financial firm's total revenue from operations stood at 14,655.84 crore for the December quarter, rising 12.4% from 13,043.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company declared a third interim dividend of 4 per share of 10 for FY26. It had earlier paid an interim dividend of 7.35 for FY26. The record date for dividend payment is February 20, while the dividend will be paid on or before March 6.

PFC's interest income stood at 13,935.87 crore compared to 12,417.22 crore in Q3FY25.

The company's total outstanding loan by the end of the December quarter was 11,51,407.15 crore.

More to come…

Power Finance CorporationEarningsQ3 EarningsQ3 Results
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPFC Q3 results: Maharatna PSU's profit jumps 15% YoY to ₹4,763.33 crore, declares dividend of ₹4
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.