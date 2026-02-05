PFC Q3 results: Maharatna PSU's profit jumps 15% YoY to ₹4,763.33 crore, declares dividend of ₹4

PFC Q3 results: Maharatna PSU company Power Finance Corporation (PFC), on Thursday, February 5, reported a 14.6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone profit to ₹4,763.33 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹4,154.92 crore.

The financial firm's total revenue from operations stood at ₹14,655.84 crore for the December quarter, rising 12.4% from ₹13,043.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company declared a third interim dividend of ₹4 per share of ₹10 for FY26. It had earlier paid an interim dividend of ₹ 7.35 for FY26. The record date for dividend payment is February 20, while the dividend will be paid on or before March 6.

PFC's interest income stood at ₹13,935.87 crore compared to ₹12,417.22 crore in Q3FY25.

The company's total outstanding loan by the end of the December quarter was ₹11,51,407.15 crore.