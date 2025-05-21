PFC Q4 Results: Net profit rises 10.6% YoY to ₹8,358 crore; declares dividend of ₹2.05 per share

Power Finance Corporation (PFC), the state-run financier, on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹8,358 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 10.6% from ₹7,556.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year.

PFC’s net interest income (NII) in Q4FY25 increased 41% to ₹12,681 crore from ₹8,987.7 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

PFC Dividend The board of directors of Power Finance Corporation also recommended a final dividend of ₹2.05 per equity share, on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each for the FY 2024-25, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

This is in addition to the interim dividends of ₹13.75 per equity share for the FY 2024-25 already declared and paid during the year in four tranches.

The board has fixed PFC dividend record date as Friday, June 13, 2025 for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of members for payment of Final Dividend for FY 2024-25.

The final Dividend will be paid within the statutory period of 30 days from the date of approval in ensuing AGM, the company said.

At 1:27 PM, PFC share price was trading 3.05% higher at ₹419.00 apiece on the BSE.