Subscribe

PFC Q4 Results: Net profit rises 10.6% YoY to ₹8,358 crore; declares dividend of ₹2.05 per share

PFC Q4 Results: Power Finance Corporation board also recommended a final dividend of 2.05 per equity share, on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of 10 each for the FY 2024-25.

Ankit Gohel
Published21 May 2025, 01:27 PM IST
Advertisement
PFC Q4 Results: PFC’s net interest income (NII) in Q4FY25 increased 41% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,681 crore from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,987.7 crore, year-on-year (YoY).
PFC Q4 Results: PFC’s net interest income (NII) in Q4FY25 increased 41% to ₹12,681 crore from ₹8,987.7 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Power Finance Corporation (PFC), the state-run financier, on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of 8,358 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 10.6% from 7,556.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year.

Advertisement

PFC’s net interest income (NII) in Q4FY25 increased 41% to 12,681 crore from 8,987.7 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

PFC Dividend

The board of directors of Power Finance Corporation also recommended a final dividend of 2.05 per equity share, on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of 10 each for the FY 2024-25, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

This is in addition to the interim dividends of 13.75 per equity share for the FY 2024-25 already declared and paid during the year in four tranches.

The board has fixed PFC dividend record date as Friday, June 13, 2025 for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of members for payment of Final Dividend for FY 2024-25.

Advertisement

The final Dividend will be paid within the statutory period of 30 days from the date of approval in ensuing AGM, the company said.

At 1:27 PM, PFC share price was trading 3.05% higher at 419.00 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPFC Q4 Results: Net profit rises 10.6% YoY to ₹8,358 crore; declares dividend of ₹2.05 per share
Read Next Story