PFC, REC, IREDA, PNB, others decline up to 13%: Why PSU stocks are falling sharply today - explained
Shares of PSU stocks dropped by up to 13% as RBI imposed stricter regulations on project loans during the construction phase, with provisions set at 5%. Power financing companies like PFC and REC witnessed sharp declines.
In Monday's session, shares of PSU stocks experienced sharp declines, with some of them plummeting by as much as 13%.
