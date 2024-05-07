PFC, REC shares plummet over 10% in two sessions on draft RBI norms on project finance; is it time to buy the dip?
Multibagger power financing stocks PFC and REC continue downward trend, with PFC down 4% and REC down 2% for second day. RBI's proposal for stricter regulations on project finance leads to sell-off. Analysts remain confident, suggesting no signs of caution for short-term investors.
Multibagger power financing stocks like Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) continued their downward trend for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, with the former declining by an additional 4% and the latter dropping by 2%.
