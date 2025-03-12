PFC share price gained over a percent on Wednesday as the PSU company’s board of directors will consider a fourth interim dividend for FY25 and fundraising today. PFC shares gained as much as 1.1% to ₹404.00 apiece on the BSE.

The Maharatna PSU company, Power Finance Corporation, said its board will meet on March 12 to consider raising of resources and to declare a fourth interim dividend.

“... a meeting of the Board of Directors of Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC) will be held on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, inter-alia to consider the following proposals: 1. Raising of resources i.e. Market Borrowing program for the Financial Year 2025-2026 through issuance of bonds, term loans, Commercial Paper etc. from domestic & international markets. 2. Declaration of 4th Interim Dividend, if any, for FY 2024-25,” PFC said in a regulatory filing on March 9.

PFC Dividend History PFC board will declare a fourth interim dividend for the financial year 2024-2025 on March 12. The company had last declared an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per equity share, i.e. 35% of face value of ₹10 each. PFC dividend record date was February 28, 2025.

In FY25, PFC has announced a total dividend of ₹12.75. PFC’s dividend yield is approximately 3.45%.

In FY25, PFC also declared an interim dividend of ₹3.5 per share on November 25, 2024, following another interim dividend of ₹3.25 on August 30, 2024.

On July 26, 2024, PFC announced a final dividend of ₹2.50 per share for the financial year 2023-2024.

PFC Stock Price Trend PFC share price has gained 5% in one month, but the PSU stock has declined more than 12% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In the past six months, PFC stock price has dropped 22.5%, while it has fallen 8.7% in one year.

PFC shares have delivered multibagger returns of 193% in two years and 445% in five years.