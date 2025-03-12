PFC share price gained over a percent on Wednesday as the PSU company’s board of directors will consider a fourth interim dividend for FY25 and fundraising today. PFC shares gained as much as 1.1% to ₹404.00 apiece on the BSE.
The Maharatna PSU company, Power Finance Corporation, said its board will meet on March 12 to consider raising of resources and to declare a fourth interim dividend.
“... a meeting of the Board of Directors of Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC) will be held on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, inter-alia to consider the following proposals: 1. Raising of resources i.e. Market Borrowing program for the Financial Year 2025-2026 through issuance of bonds, term loans, Commercial Paper etc. from domestic & international markets. 2. Declaration of 4th Interim Dividend, if any, for FY 2024-25,” PFC said in a regulatory filing on March 9.
PFC board will declare a fourth interim dividend for the financial year 2024-2025 on March 12. The company had last declared an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per equity share, i.e. 35% of face value of ₹10 each. PFC dividend record date was February 28, 2025.
In FY25, PFC has announced a total dividend of ₹12.75. PFC’s dividend yield is approximately 3.45%.
In FY25, PFC also declared an interim dividend of ₹3.5 per share on November 25, 2024, following another interim dividend of ₹3.25 on August 30, 2024.
On July 26, 2024, PFC announced a final dividend of ₹2.50 per share for the financial year 2023-2024.
PFC share price has gained 5% in one month, but the PSU stock has declined more than 12% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In the past six months, PFC stock price has dropped 22.5%, while it has fallen 8.7% in one year.
PFC shares have delivered multibagger returns of 193% in two years and 445% in five years.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
