PFC share price: Power Finance Corporation shares hit new peak for third day in a row. More steak left?
PFC share price: Power Finance Corporation shares have been climbing new peaks since Friday last week
PFC share price: Power Finance Corporation Limited Shares have been on a remarkable uptrend for over a year, delivering multibagger returns to its positional shareholders. This success story is not over yet, as the PSU stock still holds significant upside potential. Today, PFC share price opened on a high note, touching an intraday high of ₹521.30 apiece on the NSE. This marks the third consecutive session where Power Finance Corporation shares have reached a new lifetime high. The PSU stock has been hitting new lifetime highs since Friday last week. Stock market experts attribute this rise to the market's anticipation of significant announcements for the power sector after the Lok Sabha Election 2024 results, which is expected to further fuel PFC's business volume.
