PFC share price: Power Finance Corporation Limited Shares have been on a remarkable uptrend for over a year, delivering multibagger returns to its positional shareholders. This success story is not over yet, as the PSU stock still holds significant upside potential. Today, PFC share price opened on a high note, touching an intraday high of ₹521.30 apiece on the NSE. This marks the third consecutive session where Power Finance Corporation shares have reached a new lifetime high. The PSU stock has been hitting new lifetime highs since Friday last week. Stock market experts attribute this rise to the market's anticipation of significant announcements for the power sector after the Lok Sabha Election 2024 results, which is expected to further fuel PFC's business volume. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Triggers for PFC share price rally As the Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, Avinash Gorakshkar, points out, the expected rise in power demand is a key driver of the PFC share price rally. Moreover, the market is eagerly anticipating significant announcements for the power and PSU sector post-Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Given that Power Finance Corporation operates in both these sectors, the market is optimistic about the company's potential to benefit on both fronts, thereby boosting its share price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Profitmart Securities expert said that PFC shareholders may continue holding PSU stock and called PFC shares one of the portfolio stocks with significant upside potential.

PFC share price target Looking ahead, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, sees a promising future for PFC share price. He highlights that the PSU stock has given a breakout on the technical chart at ₹490 apiece level and is still looking positive. He advises investors to hold the stock for the near-term target of ₹540 to ₹550, while maintaining a strict stop loss at ₹480 due to the expected market volatility ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 results. This potential for growth should excite potential investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

