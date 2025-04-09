Pfizer, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, others drop at US market open amid Trump’s US pharma tariff fears

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published9 Apr 2025, 07:46 PM IST
US Markets Today: Pharmaceutical sector stocks fell at Wall Street open on Wednesday, April 9, after fear over the upcoming US tariffs on pharma imports spooked investors amid a raging trade war between the United States and other world nations. 

Stocks like Pfizer, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, and Eli Lilly & Co. were among others which opened lower after the US stock market opened on Wednesday.  

Pharma Stocks 

Pfizer Inc. shares are currently trading 2.56 per cent lower at $21.31 as of 10:11 a.m. (EDT), compared to $21.84 at the previous US market close. The shares opened lower at $21.11 apiece. 

Johnson & Johnson shares are trading 2.37 per cent down at $146.45 after it opened lower at 142.20, compared to $150 at the previous market close. 

At 9:30 a.m. (EDT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 257.7 points, or 0.68%, at the open to 37,387.91. The S&P 500 fell 17.5 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 4,965.28​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 27.5 points, or 0.18%, to 15,295.441 at the opening bell.

Trump Pharma Tariffs 

Donald Trump announced on Tuesday, April 8, that the United States will soon impose a “major” tariff on pharmaceutical imports into the Western nation amid the ongoing tariff war. 

“We're gonna tariff our pharmaceuticals ... we're going to be announcing very shortly a major tariff on pharmaceuticals,” said President Donald Trump in his address. 

So far, the pharmaceuticals sector has been exempted from the tariffs which were announced last week, but now, as the US plans to impose a duty on drug imports into the nation, investors have become cautious about the pharma stock in the US. 

Pharma companies worldwide depend on the supply of their raw materials from foreign nations, and US Big Pharmaceutical companies are no exception. 

