Multinational pharma company Pfizer Ltd was listed on the Indian stock exchanges in 1966. In India, Pfizer has over 150 products in 15 therapeutic areas under 4 key business categories, that are: Vaccines, Hospitals, Internal Medicine, and Inflammation and Immunology. The pharma stock is down about 29% in a year's period whereas is has declined over 15% in 2022 (YTD) so far.