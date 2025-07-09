Pfizer, Mphasis to Johnson Controls-Hitachi: 5 key stocks to trade ex-dividend today

Dividend Stocks: Pfizer, Mphasis, Johnson Controls-Hitachi, SML Isuzu and Sundaram Finance Ltd are the key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, July 9.

The record date for determining the list of eligible shareholders to receive the dividends announced by these companies was set as July 9, 2025.

Investors to receive dividends from these companies were required to purchase shares at least one day prior to the record date in accordance with the T+1 settlement method for their names to appear on the list of eligible shareholders to receive the dividends.

Dividend Payout Details Pfizer Limited: For the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2025, Pfizer had recommended a final dividend of ₹35/- per equity share of ₹10/- each (350%) and a special dividend of ₹100/- per equity share of ₹10/- each (1000%) in recognition of the company's 75th anniversary in India.

Additionally, Pfizer had recommended a special dividend of ₹30/- per equity share of ₹10/- each (300%) given the gain on transfer of assignment of leasehold land and building constructed on such land thereon.

Mphasis: For the year ending March 31, 2025, a dividend recommendation of ₹57/- per equity share of ₹10/- each is made; this is contingent upon shareholder acceptance at the subsequent Annual General Meeting.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited: The company's board declared an interim dividend of ₹36/- per equity share (360%) of ₹10/- each for the year 2025-26. As per Johnson Controls-Hitachi, the interim dividend will be paid on or before July 24, 2025.

SML ISUZU Limited: At its meeting on May 30, 2025, the Board of SML Isuzu recommended a final dividend for the fiscal year 2024–2025 of 180%, or ₹18/- per equity share (fully paid equity shares of ₹10 each).

Sundaram Finance Ltd—For the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025, the Board of Directors has suggested a final dividend of ₹21 per share (210%) on the paid-up capital of ₹111.10 crore. This will result in a total payment of ₹35/- per share (350%) for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2025, when combined with the interim dividend of ₹14/- per share (140%) paid on February 24, 2025.

