Pfizer Q2 Results: Pharma major's sales jump to $14.65 billion; firm raises profit forecast for 2025 over cost cuts

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Pfizer raised its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday after topping Wall Street expectations for second-quarter results as it expects to benefit from its cost-cutting efforts and a weaker dollar.

Advertisement

The company said the new forecast absorbs a one-time charge of 20 cents per share related to its licensing deal with China's 3SBio for experimental cancer treatment. Shares of the New York-based company rose 2.8% to $24.19 in premarket trading.

The company's shares have lost more than half their value from their pandemic-era highs as the drugmaker deals with waning revenue from COVID products and looming patent expirations for key drugs. In response, the company launched cost-saving measures last year across its manufacturing and research operations.

Pfizer said it was on track to deliver $7.2 billion in net savings from the programs by the end of 2027, out of which about $4.5 billion will be delivered by the end of 2025.

Advertisement

J.P. Morgan analyst Chris Schott said that the quarterly beat and the forecast raise did not come as a surprise given the company's better-than-expected cost management.

"We would not be surprised with additional upside to EPS as the year progresses," Schott said.

The drugmaker now expects to earn $2.90 to $3.10 per share on an adjusted basis in 2025, compared with its previous expectations of $2.80 to $3.00 per share.

Also Read | Tesla leases service and retail centre space on Sohna Road in Gurugram

Total quarterly sales topped estimates by $1 billion and came in at $14.65 billion, including a $22 million favorable impact from foreign exchange.

Revenue from Pfizer's antiviral treatment, Paxlovid, was $427 million for the quarter, compared with analysts' expectations of $244.4 million.

COVID vaccine Comirnaty, which Pfizer makes with German partner BioNTech, brought in sales of $381 million. Analysts were expecting sales of $188 million.

Advertisement