Pfizer share price rises 13% post Q4 Results, dividend announcement despite stock Market crash: Do you own?

Stock Market Today: Pfizer share price gained 13% in the intraday trades on Tuesday. This rise in the Pfizer share price was post Q4 Results, dividend announcement of RS 135 a share and despite stock Market crash

Pfizer Ltd Q4 Results While Pfizer Ltd had reported Rs179 crore In the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, or March quarter of FY24, the net profit in the March 2025 quarter saw a sharp jump to ₹331 crore. The same meants that in the March quarter of FY25, the company's earnings increased by 85% year-over-year (Y-o-Y).

In Q4FY25, Pfizer's operating revenue increased 8.3% year over year to ₹591.9 crore from ₹546.6 crore in Q4FY24.

Pfizer Ltd - Dividend Bonanza In light of Pfizer's 75th anniversary in India, the Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 35/-per equity share of Rs. 10/-each (350% considering the face value of share ) and a special dividend of Rs. 100/-per equity share of Rs. 10/-each (1000% considering the face value of share). Additionally, the Board has recommended a special dividend of Rs. 30/-per equity share of Rs. 10/-each (300%) in light of the gain on the transfer of assignment of leasehold land and the building built on such land. This comes to a dividend of Rs. 165/-per equity share of Rs. 10/-each (1650% considering the face value of share) for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

Pfizer Ltd- share price movement Pfizer share price share price opened at ₹4698.80 on the BSE on Tuesday. At the time of opening the investor sentiment remained upbeat and Pfizer share price was already up by more than 5% compared to the previous days closing price of ₹4464.25. The Pfizer share price theerafter gained to intraday highs of ₹5049.80 and thsi meant intraday gains of more than 13%. The Pfizer share price also ended the day at close to ₹4945.35, which was almost 11% higher