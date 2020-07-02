Pfizer shares jump 9% as parent's potential covid-19 drug shows positive result

BioNTech and Pfizer pick the most promising of four experimental vaccines for a trial, involving up to 30,000 healthy participants, that is likely to begin in the United States and Europe in late July, if it gets the regulatory green light. The study of Pfizer's and BioNtech's vaccine candidate, called BNT162b1, is undergoing scientific peer review. If the vaccine is successful, the companies expect to manufacture up to 100 million doses by the end of this year and potentially more than 1.2 billion doses by the end of 2021.