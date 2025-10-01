Pfizer shares jump over 7% on Wall Street as pharma giant plans to cut drug prices in US — Details here

US-based pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. shares surged more than 7% during the intraday session on Wall Street after United States President Donald Trump announced that the company plans to reduce drug prices in the United States.

Pfizer Share Price Trend Pfizer Inc. share price closed 6.69% higher at $25.45 after Tuesday's Wall Street session, compared to $23.85 at the previous market close. The company's stock jumped more than 7% during Tuesday's intraday session to its high level of $25.63.

Shares of the pharma company lost 26% in the last five years and are trading 11.96% lower in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Pfizer shares are down 4.25% in 2025.

However, Pfizer stock has given US market investors more than 2% returns on their investment in the last one-month period, and the shares are trading over 5% in the last five market sessions on Wall Street.

According to the data collected from MarketWatch, the company shares hit their 52-week high level at $30.43, while the 52-week low level stood at $20.92. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at $135.6 billion as of the stock market session on Tuesday, 30 September 2025.

As per the after-hours market session on Wall Street, the shares of the pharma major were trading 0.27% lower at $25.41, compared to the market close at $25.48.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee