After ₹30 special dividend, pharma stock trades ex-dividend2 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 09:57 AM IST
- Pfizer's board at meeting held on September 6, 2022 declared an Interim (Special) Dividend of ₹30 per equity share
Shares of Pfizer Ltd plunged nearly 2% to ₹4,129 apiece on the BSE in Monday's opening deals as the stock started trading ex-dividend, a day ahead of the record date for its interim special dividend of ₹30 for the financial year ending 2023 that the company had announced earlier this month.