After 30 special dividend, pharma stock trades ex-dividend

"The board of directors at its meeting held on September 6, 2022 has declared an Interim (Special) Dividend of ₹30/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (300%) for the financial year ending March 31, 2023, in view of the gain on account of sale of Upjohn Business to Mylan Pharmaceuticals Private Limited," Pfizer had informed in an exchange filing on September 6, 2022.