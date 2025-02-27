Markets
Can this covid-times saviour navigate the self-inflicted deep slump?
Ananya Roy 6 min read 27 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Summary
- The all-or-nothing strategy has landed the ‘pride of the pharmaceutical industry' in a situation that deteriorated rapidly.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For Pfizer Inc., the strategy has been “go big, or go home". When the covid-19 pandemic first hit, Pfizer’s big bet on its partnership with BioNTech SE hit a home run. In 2020, the Pfizer-BioNTech partnership swooped in as a saviour with their covid-19 mRNA vaccine, Comirnaty. It was one of the first vaccines to receive emergency approval during the pandemic, and Pfizer quickly followed it up with its antiviral drug Paxlovid.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less