Can this covid-times saviour navigate the self-inflicted deep slump?

Are Pfizer’s corrective steps sufficient?

In what can be perceived as an acknowledgement of indiscriminate acquisitions during the covid windfall, Pfizer has shifted focus to cost-cutting in the last couple of years. Costs were cut by $4 billion, and debt was paid down by $7.8 billion in 2024. This has not come at the cost of R&D expenses, which have grown by about 6% over last year to $3 billion in the three months ended December 2024.