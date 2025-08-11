PG Electroplast share price crashes 15%, down 37% in four sessions. What’s behind the selloff?

PG Electroplast share price crashed 15% in early trade on Monday, extending its slide for the fourth consecutive trading session. PG Electroplast shares fell as much as 15% to hit a lower circuit of ₹500.70 apiece on the BSE.

Over the past four sessions, PG Electroplast share price has slumped 37%, and the stock is now down 50% from its 52-week high of ₹1,054.95 apiece, hit on January 06, 2025.

PG Electroplast share price was locked in at 15% lower circuit on Monday, extending its slide for the fourth consecutive trading session. PG Electroplast shares fell 10% to ₹530.15 apiece on the BSE.

Over the past four sessions, PG Electroplast share price has slumped 33%, and the stock is now down nearly 50% from its 52-week high of ₹1,054.95 apiece, hit on January 06, 2025.

The steep fall in PGEL shares came after the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company slashed its FY26 growth guidance.

PG Electroplast (PGEL) is an Indian electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider, specialising in Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) for consumer durable brands.

PG Electroplast reported a net profit of ₹67 crore in the first quarter of FY26, registering a fall o f 21% from ₹85 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue in Q1FY26 increased 14% YoY to ₹1,504 crore.

The company expects its consolidated revenue in FY26 to grow 17%-19%, while net profit to grow 3%-7% YoY. Product business revenue is estimated to grow between 17% to 21% to between ₹4,140 crore and ₹4,280 crore, as compared with its earlier guidance of ₹4,770 crore. Electronics revenue is expected to rise 29% YoY to ₹450 crore in FY26.

“The early arrival of the monsoon impacted seasonal sales for Room ACs, making Q1 a more subdued start to the year. However, underlying demand indicators remain robust, and we see significant long-term potential given the relatively low penetration levels in core categories like Room ACs and Washing Machines,” said Vishal Gupta, Managing Director – Finance, PG Electroplast.

“While near-term growth may moderate, our medium and long-term outlook remains strong. We are committed to building a resilient, high performing organization that delivers industry leading capital efficiency and growth,” he added.

Nuvama Cuts PGEL Share Price Target Price Brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities has cut PG Electroplast’s FY26E, FY27E and FY28E EPS (Earnings Per Share) estimates by 36%, 25% and 10%, respectively, as it lowers RAC growth and margin assumptions and also bake in higher interest costs for FY26E.

Nuvama has a ‘Buy’ rating on PGEL shares, and slashed the target price to ₹710 apiece (45x June 2027E EPS) from ₹1,100 earlier, based on 55x Jun-27E EPS.

PG Electroplast share price has fallen 36% in one month, and has dropped 40% in six months. The stock has declined 32% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has risen 13% in one year. However, PG Electroplast shares have delivered multibagger returns of 200% in two years and a staggering 10,265% in five years.

At 9:40 AM, PG Electroplast share price was still locked at 15% lower circuit of ₹500.70 apiece on the BSE.

(To be updated)