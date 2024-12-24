Stock Market Today: Shares of PG Electroplast, the flagship entity of the PG Group, rallied 5.50% in early morning trade on Tuesday, December 24 to ₹1,002 apiece after the company partnered with Whirlpool.

The company informed investors through a regulatory filing on Monday that it had signed a definitive agreement with Whirlpool of India ("Whirlpool”) for contract manufacturing of select models of Whirlpool-branded semi-automatic washing machines.

Under this arrangement, the company will manufacture some of the SKUs for Whirlpool at its factory in Roorkee. The company is already an existing supplier of Whirlpool-branded air conditioners, and both companies will continue to evaluate potential expansion opportunities, the company said.

Shares of Whirlpool India also rose 3.55% to ₹1,915.80 following the announcement.

Commenting on the agreement, Narasimhan Eswar, Managing Director of Whirlpool of India, said, “We are excited to announce that Whirlpool has tied up with PG Electroplast to manufacture certain SKUs of its semi-automatic washing machines.”

"With Whirlpool’s exceptional designs and technology and PGEL’s manufacturing expertise, today’s announcement reaffirms our commitment to the Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and providing best-in-class products to our consumers at an affordable price point," he added.

PG Electroplast is one of the leading diversified Indian electronic manufacturing services providers, offering contract manufacturing to leading consumer durables and electronics brands in India.

The company's management sees increased opportunities with existing and new clients based on the current business environment. With new capacities and capabilities, the company is uniquely positioned in the consumer durables and plastics space in India.

In the coming years, it aspires to achieve industry-leading growth in revenues, gradual improvement in margins due to operational efficiencies and operating leverage, and best-in-class capital efficiency resulting from improved cash flows and balance sheet optimisation.

In light of this, the company revised its revenue guidance for FY25 to ₹4,250 crore, which represents a growth of 54.7% over FY2024 consolidated revenue. The revised net profit guidance now stands at ₹250 crore, reflecting an 82.5% growth over FY2024 net profit of ₹137.0 crore.

In other positive developments, domestic brokerage firm Equirus Securities recently initiated coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating and a target price of ₹980 apiece. The brokerage sees room for growth in the company’s air conditioner, television, and washing machine design and manufacturing business and highlighted its ability to quickly scale up new ventures.

PG Electroplast stock up 17,000% in 5 years PG Electroplast share price has been trading on an ex-split basis since July 10, following a stock split in the ratio 10:1. In the current year so far, the shares have zoomed from ₹237 apiece to the current trading price of ₹977, resulting in a whopping gain of 312%.

Over the last five years, the shares have spiked from ₹5.69 apiece to the present level, translating into a phenomenal return of 17,000%.